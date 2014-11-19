PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Ziggo Nv
* Liberty global exceeds 95 pct of ordinary Ziggo shares and will commence statutory squeeze-out
* Following statutory squeeze-out proceedings, Liberty Global will own 100 pct of Ziggo
* Delisting and statutory squeeze-out to commence as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.