Dec 8 Ziggo NV

* Liberty global and Ziggo commence statutory squeeze out proceedings

* Offeror and Ziggo have requested court to establish squeeze out price of remaining shares at EUR39.78

* Announces that it has as a co-claimant together with offeror initiated previously announced statutory squeeze out proceedings in accordance with article 2:359c and 2:92a for Liberty Global to obtain 100% of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: