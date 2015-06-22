By James Regan
| SYDNEY, June 22
SYDNEY, June 22 Zijin Mining Group
launched a bid for Australian gold explorer Phoenix
Gold on Monday, the Chinese company's third planned
acquisition of a foreign mining asset in less than a month.
Long-dormant M&A activity in Australia and other
mining-intensive countries is showing signs of a rebirth, with
Zijin the most acquisitive to date and with the deepest pockets.
"The company is open to opportunities around the world,"
Zijin Executive Director and Vice President George Fang told
Reuters. "It is a goal to find more gold or other assets."
In May Zijin announced it was issuing shares to raise 10
billion yuan ($1.61 billion) for acquisitions.
Before launching its A$47 million ($36.55 million) offer for
Phoenix, it accumulated a 17.9 percent interest in the company.
Zijin, one of China's largest gold mining companies,
unveiled two acquisitions in May for more than $700 million, one
in Papua New Guinea and one in Democratic Republic of
Congo.
Zijin already mines gold next door to a Phoenix deposit
after paying A$240 million for another Australian miner, Norton.
"Gold is our game," Fang said. "Our team has the experience
in gold mining."
Until Zijin started shopping around, Chinese interest in the
Australian sector briefly flickered after ChinaMolybdenum Co
paid $820 million in 2013 for Rio Tinto's
stake in the Northparkes gold and copper mine, but it
soon died out.
But now, a weakening currency and cheap labour is putting
polish back on Australian gold miners.
Gold bullion denominated in U.S. dollars has fallen
around 38 percent since a late 2011 peak, while Australian
dollar gold hit a two-year high in February.
Gold output in Australia - the world's second-biggest
producer after China - reached a decade high last year and is
tipped to rise further in 2015. The S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold
index tracking Australian gold producers has risen more
than 30 percent this year.
Evolution Mining last month paid Barrick Gold
$550 million for an Australian mine, instantly making
it the country's second biggest gold producer listed on the
Australian Securities Exchange.
A bidding war for the mine attracted 17 parties, according
to people familiar with the sales process.
Zijin has made the withdrawal of a placement of 61.9 million
Phoenix shares by Evolution, which is awaiting a shareholders'
vote on Tuesday, a condition of its offer.
Phoenix is advising shareholders not to take any action as
it solicits alternative proposals.
($1 = 1.2860 Australian dollars)
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)