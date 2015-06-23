SYDNEY, June 23 China's Zijin Mining
on Tuesday out manouvered an attempt by Evolution
Mining to boost its stake in Phoenix Gold,
potentially triggering a bidding war for the Australian
exploration company.
A placement to Evolution of A$5.7 million ($4.4
million)worth of shares priced at 9.2 Australian cents each was
withdrawn from a general meeting of Phoenix shareholders on
Tuesday, according to Phoenix.
Zijin on Monday launched a A$47 million offer for Phoenix
after accumulating a 17.9 percent stake in the company,
including the Geologic shares, conditional on removal of the
placement.
There were strong expectations the Evolution placement would
be rejected after Zijin told Reuters one of Phoenix's biggest
shareholders, Geologic Resource Partners, agreed to sell its
interest to the Chinese company in the absence of a better
offer.
Withdrawl of the Evolution placement could pit two of the
mining sector's most acquisitive predators against each other as
they seek to grow in size.
Evolution already holds a 9.4 percent interest in Phoenix
following an earlier 7.5 Australian cents per share placement.
Zijin last month announced two acquisitions for more than
$700 million - in Papua New Guinea and Democratic Republic of
Congo - after issuing shares to build a 10 billion yuan ($1.61
billion) war chest.
Undeveloped Phoenix gold mines would provide synergies with
neighbouring gold operations owned separately by Zijin and
Evolution.
Evolution snapped up Barrick's Cowal mine in Australia for
$550 million, making it the second-largest independent gold
producer listed in Australia.
($1 = 1.2975 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)