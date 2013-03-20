BRIEF-Equity Commonwealth announces redemption of 6.65% unsecured notes due 2018
Hong Kong March 20 Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to set up an offshore investment fund with Canada-listed Sprott Inc with a target size of $500 million.
The fund would invest primarily in equities and debt instruments in relation to gold and other precious metals, copper, and other minerals.
* Banks say receive nod from central bank to begin merger talks