By Shounak Dasgupta
March 20 Canadian asset manager Sprott Inc
and Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
said on Wednesday they have agreed to set
up an offshore mining fund with a target size of $500 million.
Under the agreement, Zijin will contribute $100 million,
while Toronto-based Sprott will pay $10 million. The rest will
come mostly from investors in China, Sprott said in a statement.
()
"Precious metals equities are historically cheap right now
and there is tremendous value to be captured," Sprott Chief
Executive Peter Grosskopf told Reuters.
Zijin said in a statement the fund will invest in equities
and debt instruments related to gold, other precious metals,
copper and other minerals and be co-managed by the two firms.
The mining fund -- which is a first for Sprott -- would also
invest in physical bullion, and would usually stay away from new
ventures and greenfield projects, said Grosskopf, who has led
the firm since 2010.
"The fund will invest internationally but we expect the
majority of the holdings to be concentrated in North America,"
he said.
Toronto-based Sprott, founded by contrarian investor Eric
Sprott and taken public in 2008, had about C$10 billion in
assets under management as of Dec. 31.
Sprott shares closed down 1.7 percent at C$3.42 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.