Dec 8 Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd,
China's largest listed gold producer, is buying nearly a 10
percent stake in Pretium Resources Inc, a small
Canadian miner developing one of the highest grade gold finds in
recent times.
Zijin will buy a 9.9 percent stake in Pretium for C$80.9
million ($70.56 million), the two parties said on Monday. In the
transaction, a private placement, Pretium will issue 12.8
million shares to Zijin at C$6.30 a share.
Pretium's shares added 2 Canadian cents to C$6.52 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
The financing comes as miners struggle to raise funds for
building new mines due to weaker metals prices and following
several high-profile cost blow-outs on mine developments in
recent years.
Pretium is in the process of permitting its Brucejack
project in British Columbia and said it would use the money to
fund capital expenses such as camp infrastructure.
Under terms of the deal, Zijin can nominate one person to
Pretium's board.
Media reports last month quoted a government official in
Argentina as saying that Zijin had held talks with Barrick Gold
Corp , the world's largest gold miner, on
possibly investing in Barrick's stalled $8.5 billion Pascua-Lama
gold project.
($1 = 1.1466 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)