By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, March 29 China's Zijin Mining Group
Co Ltd plans to spend 5.5 billion yuan
($872.19 million) for acquisitions, the bulk of which will be
overseas gold and copper assets, the company's chairman said on
Thursday.
Chen Jinghe, the chairman, did not identify the targets, but
last year told Reuters the company was focusing on acquisitions
in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines and
Indonesia. The company now has assets in Australia, Peru, Russia
and central Asia.
Chen told a news conference in Hong Kong that the company
was looking to buy a large-scale overseas mining firm and use
the firm as Zijin's overseas capital platform. Zijin's overseas
mining projects could then be gradually injected into the firm
and separately listed in Hong Kong.
"(The platform) surely should be listed. If the company we
would buy is already a listed one, it can still list in Hong
Kong...a dual listing," Chen said.
Zijin's growth strategy is being maintained despite the lack
of progress at its large copper project in Peru due to
opposition from the local community.
"Because the project has not been approved by the community,
we cannot tell when the project can start production," Chen
said.
The Peru project had been expected to provide raw material
copper concentrates to Zijin's new 200,000-tonne-a-year copper
smelter in the southeastern province of Fujian. The smelter
began trial operations in late 2011 and is expected to produce
around 120,000 tonnes of copper this year.
Chen spoke after the company announced an 18.32 percent rise
in profits last year.
Zijin mined 28.628 tonnes of gold in 2011, about 9.5 percent
of China's mined gold output. It bought ores to produce 57.542
tonnes of refined gold, making the company's total gold
production 86.171 tonnes, up 24.8 percent from 2010.
Its copper production fell 2.5 percent year-on-year to
88,071 tonnes last year and zinc production declined 0.5 percent
to 222,702 tonnes.
In 2012, the company plans to mine 30 tonnes of gold and
refine 50 tonnes of gold. It will mine 100,000 tonnes of copper
contained ores and smelt 124,800 tonne of metal.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Matt Driskill)