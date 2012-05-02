* Q1 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.03 year ago

May 2 Real estate website Zillow Inc posted quarter results above Wall Street estimates and forecast strong second-quarter revenue, sending its shares up 8 percent in extended trading.

Zillow has seen tremendous growth in new visitors to its website and apps on mobile phones, giving the ability to raise prices for real estate agents who pay for its services.

Average monthly new users grew 84 percent in the quarter to 31.8 million and premier agent subscribers -- real estate agents who pay subscription fees -- grew 74 percent to 18,616.

On a post-earnings conference call, the company said it expected second-quarter revenue of $25.5 million to $26.5 million.

Analysts on average expected revenue of $24.8 million in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which operates on the 'freemium' model, also added 2,800 new agents to its Premier agent program sequentially, growing its base of paying customers.

Marketplace revenue -- a more predictable revenue stream -- now accounts for 73 percent of total revenue, while display revenue accounts for 27 percent.

In the first quarter, Zillow's revenue doubled to $22.8 million.

The company earned $1.7 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $824,000, or 6 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 3 cents a share, on revenue of $21.5 million.

"Mobile usage and site traffic grew substantially during the first quarter, which led to record revenue," Chief Executive Spencer Rascoff said in a statement.

BUILDING RENTAL MARKETPLACE

Zillow, which already has real estate and mortgage marketplace offerings, said it would buy software start-up RentJuice Corp for $40 million in cash to build out its rent service offerings.

The acquisition of RentJuice -- which began in 2009 and has 31 employees -- gives Zillow the tools to attract rental landlords and rental agents.

The rental market is expected to grow significantly. The share of privately owned U.S. homes fell to a 15-year low in the first quarter as falling house prices and stringent lending conditions push younger Americans, in particular, into renting.

But RentJuice is not likely to add to Zillow's earnings this year.

"RentJuice is still in their investment phase ... they would not be contributing significantly over -- or materially to the second quarter or throughout the year," Chief Financial Officer Chad Cohen said on the analyst call.

RentJuice is Zillow's second buy since it went public in July. The company bought Diverse Solutions, which helps real estate agents market their business, last fall.

Zillow's shares rose 8 percent in extended trading to $38.99. They have nearly doubled in value from their IPO price of $20 per share.