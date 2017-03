Nov 5 Real estate website Zillow Inc posted quarterly results ahead of Wall Street estimates as subscriptions were boosted by a recovering U.S. housing market.

The company posted a net loss of $1.2 million, or 3 cents per share, in the third quarter compared with a net profit of $2.3 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 67 percent to $53.3 million. Premier Agent subscription count rose 68 percent.