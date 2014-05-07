May 7 Zillow Inc posted a bigger quarterly
loss as the real estate website operator spent more on
advertising to attract more people to its site.
Zillow's net loss widened to $6.3 million, or 16 cents per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $3.7 million, or
11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 70 percent to $66.2 million.
Zillow said in February that it would forego some
profitability in the near-term to boost market share.
