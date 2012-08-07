BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.
Aug 7 Zillow Inc's quarterly profit fell modestly as the real estate website accounted for costs related to its acquisition of software start-up RentJuice Corp in May.
Net income fell to $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $1.6 million, a year earlier.
