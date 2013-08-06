Aug 6 Real estate website Zillow Inc reported a 69 percent rise in second-quarter revenue as subscriptions surged due to a rebound in the U.S housing sector.

The company posted net loss of $10.2 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $46.9 million.