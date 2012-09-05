UPDATE 2-New York City curb on sex shops is constitutional -NY top court
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds details on RCI, paragraph 14)
Sept 5 Real estate website Zillow Inc said it would sell 3.2 million shares in a secondary offering, sending its shares down 3 percent in extended trading.
The company will use proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Based on the stock's closing price of $42.43 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, the offering could be valued at $135 million.
Certain shareholders will sell an additional 325,000 shares in the offering, the company said.
Zillow also intends to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any.
Citigroup and Goldman, Sachs & Co are the joint bookrunning managers for the offering.
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds details on RCI, paragraph 14)
BOSTON, June 6 A former State Street Corp executive has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, according to court papers filed on Tuesday.