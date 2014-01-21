JERUSALEM Jan 21 A deal that would cut Israeli
shipping company Zim's debt by at least half will likely be
signed by the end of this week, two sources close to the
negotiations said on Tuesday.
An agreement to sharply reduce Zim's $3 billion debt has
been approved by most of the company's debtholders but still
needs a few more signatures, one source told Reuters.
Zim, the world's 17th largest shipping firm, has been hit
hard by a faltering global economy in recent years and little
improvement is expected in the near term. Still, it was able to
cut its debt from $7.5 billion in 2009.
Following the latest restructuring and write-off, Zim's debt
will fall to $1-$1.5 billion. That debt will be cancelled and
replaced with new debt.
Zim "will have a very healthy balance sheet
post-restructuring," the source said. "Banks and debtors have
approved the plan and ... the new balance sheet is adjusted to
the abilities of the company to be able to pay the debt."
As part of the deal, conglomerate Israel Corp
would inject another $200 million into the company but see its
stake in Zim drop to about 32 percent from 99.7 percent.
The rest will be spread out among Zim's creditors -
bondholders, shipyards and banks.
Zim declined to comment and Israel Corp was not immediately
available for comment.
Israel Corp may keep control of Zim since it will remain the
largest single shareholder. Israel Corp's controlling
shareholder is billionaire Idan Ofer, whose family made its
fortune in the shipping industry.
Zim's business plan, the source said, was based on current
freight rates which are not expected to increase for now. Zim is
continuing an efficiency drive - including possible layoffs in
Israel - to lower costs.
"It's really a new company, a healthy company that will be
able to compete in a competitive environment," the source said.
Zim lost $44 million in the third quarter and warned about
its ability to continue as a "going concern" in third-quarter
results. Last month the Israeli unit of Standard & Poor's cut
its rating for Zim to "CC" from "CCC", citing a likelihood of a
debt restructuring in the near term.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)