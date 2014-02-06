JERUSALEM Feb 6 Israeli shipping company Zim
will write off $72 million in its 2013 financial results due to
the cancellation of an order for four vessels, its parent
company said on Thursday.
Zim in 2007 ordered four 8,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit
(TEU) ships but cancelled them, along with orders for larger
ships, a year ago.
It would have had to pay $1.5 billion for the vessels but
all that Zim lost was a small down payment.
Zim will not need to pay any more amounts to the shipyards,
it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
The deals were cancelled a year ago as part of a new
business plan and as the ships are far cheaper today - $100
million versus $170 million - and more efficient.
Israeli media said Zim cancelled the deals with Hyundai
Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries
.
Last month, Zim reached a restructuring deal with most of
its creditors that will see part of its debt swapped for shares.
Zim, hit hard in recent years by a faltering global economy,
agreed to cut its overall liabilities to between $1-$1.5 billion
from about $3 billion, with part of its debt being written off.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)