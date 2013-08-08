HARARE Aug 8 Zimbabwe's largest bank, CBZ
Holdings, on Thursday reported a 13 percent drop in
first-half profit, hit by slower growth in the domestic economy
and a decline in fee income.
CBZ, which is involved in commercial banking, mortgages,
asset management and insurance in the southern African country,
said after-tax profit for the six months to end-June totalled
$16 million, down $18.3 million a year earlier.
CBZ said it was squeezed by lower income from fees after
Zimbabwe's banks agreed to cut customer fees. It was also hurt
by slower economic growth.
Outgoing finance minister Tendai Biti last month cut this
year's growth forecast to 3.4 percent from an earlier 5 percent
saying disputes over the result of a July 31 election would
likely hurt the economy.
President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF resoundingly won the
election amid charges of fraud by rival Prime Minister Morgan
Tsvangirai. Mugabe, already Africa's oldest leader at 89, has
secured a five-year extension to his 33 year rule.
CBZ's chairman told an analyst briefing the bank was
anxiously waiting for the appointment of a new cabinet to get a
clearer direction of economic policy.
Zimbabwe's stock market plunged 11 percent on
Monday, the first trading day since Mugabe was re-elected. The
$5 billion bourse has continued to fall since then, reflecting
investor concerns he will target foreign-owned businesses.
In his first comments after the election victory, Mugabe
told ZANU-PF party members on Thursday he will press ahead with
the transfer of majority shares in foreign owned companies, with
banks likely to be the next major target after mines last year.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Dolan)