* Local banks have been hit by dollar crunch
* Central bank introduces interbank market
* Zimbabwe still can't attract foreign loans - finmin
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, July 3 Up to five Zimbabwean banks are
'ill' but this will not have an impact on the overall sector due
to their small size, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on
Thursday, without naming the stressed lenders.
Banks in the southern African country are struggling due to
inadequate capital and growing non-performing loans, which has
prompted the central bank to consider establishing a body to
take over bad loans.
Zimbabwe is struggling to lure foreign investors who want to
see consistent economic policy and a stable political
environment before committing funds.
Chinamasa told journalists that the central bank had this
week introduced an interbank market, where banks borrow from
others with surpluses, for the first time since 2009 when the
country ditched its currency in favour of foreign money.
Zimbabwe is battling a U.S. dollar shortage due to a lack of
inflows as foreign investors remained concerned over President
Robert Mugabe's economic polices.
"The three or four or five banks which are ill, because of
their size, its not contagious on the general financial services
sector," Chinamasa told journalists. He did not give details.
International lenders like the World Bank and International
Monetary Fund (IMF) stopped lending to Zimbabwe in 1999 when
Mugabe's government defaulted on its loan re-payments.
Chinamasa said the government had carried a review of its
foreign debt, which he put at $8.9 billion as of last December,
lower than previous estimates of more than $10 billion.
The African Development Bank (AfDB), which is owed $655
million, has taken the lead role to have Zimbabwe's debt
cancelled to allow the country to access fresh and cheaper loans
to rebuild ageing infrastructure.
Chinamasa said he did not expect any new foreign loans in
the next two to three years, adding that Zimbabwe would need to
be in good standing with institutions like the AfDB, World Bank
and IMF if it was to borrow more.
"To do that, we need to pursue policies that show that we
are building capacity for economic recovery. If we are doing the
wrong things, silly things then of course you can't be in good
standing," said Chinamasa.
One of the policies was to clarify Zimbabwe's controversial
black economic empowerment law that forces foreign-owned firms
to sell at least 51 percent shares to locals, Chinamasa said.
(Editing by Joe Brock)