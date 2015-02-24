HARARE Feb 24 Mauritian lender AfrAsia closed
its Zimbabwe unit after facing cash flow problems and failing to
find new shareholders to inject fresh capital in the struggling
institution, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
Central bank Governor John Mangudya this month named AfrAsia
as one of three banks that were facing serious liquidity and
solvency problems in a sluggish economy where customers could
not afford to repay their loans.
AfrAsia, one of the southern African country's smaller
banks, has over the past year struggled to pay depositors but
the central bank had said its problems were not contagious to
the rest of the financial sector due to its size.
"The registrar has determined that the banking institution
is no longer in a safe and sound condition in that the
institution is grossly undercapitalised and is facing chronic
liquidity challenges," the bank said in a statement.
AfrAsia Zimbabwe chief executive Lyn Mukonoweshuro was not
immediately available for comment.
The central bank has through its asset management company
taken over $65 million in non-performing loans from banks to
help restore viability in the sector.
Smaller banks are particularly vulnerable to the economic
downturn and are also viewed as applying less stringent rules on
lending compared with bigger foreign-owned banks.
