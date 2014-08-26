REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
HARARE Aug 26 Zimbabwe has set up an asset management company to buy part of $705 million in non-performing loans from banks, the central bank governor said on Tuesday, in a move to restore stability to a sector that has been whiplashed by rising bad debts.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya said the newly created Zimbabwe Asset Management Corporation (ZAMCO) had bought $45 million worth of bad debt from three banks as of Aug. 15, although he declined to give further details. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Diolan)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.