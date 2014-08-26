HARARE Aug 26 Zimbabwe has set up an asset management company to buy part of $705 million in non-performing loans from banks, the central bank governor said on Tuesday, in a move to restore stability to a sector that has been whiplashed by rising bad debts.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya said the newly created Zimbabwe Asset Management Corporation (ZAMCO) had bought $45 million worth of bad debt from three banks as of Aug. 15, although he declined to give further details. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Diolan)