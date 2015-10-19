HARARE Oct 19 Zimbabwe plans to cap
shareholdings in banks in a bid to improve stability following
several bank failures in the last five years, but foreign banks
would be allowed to control their local units, according to a
bill before parliament.
Five local banks have shut in the last two years due to
liquidity and solvency problems and were viewed by some in the
local sector as applying less stringent rules on lending
compared with big foreign-owned banks.
The Banking Amendment Bill proposes to limit individual
shareholdings in a bank at 5 percent and that of non-banking
companies at 25 percent. Before passing those limits, a company
or individual would have to justify to the Registrar of Banks it
is in interest of the public and the bank.
Foreign financial institutions such as Standard Chartered
Plc and Barclays Plc, and South Africa's
Standard Bank and Nedbank, which all have
operations in Zimbabwe, would be allowed to control their local
units.
Under the proposed law changes, individuals convicted of
offences relating to money laundering or terrorist financing
could not become directors of a bank's board.
No individual would be allowed to continuously serve as
non-executive directors of a bank for more than 10 years, while
all directors will be liable for debts accrued by a failed bank,
unless they can prove their innocence.
"If they act recklessly or negligently or fraudulently the
Registrar and the Deposit Protection Corporation may take legal
action against them on behalf of depositors and creditors who
have suffered loss," the bill said.
A state-owned asset management company had by the end of
June taken on nearly $100 million in bad loans from banks to
help restore viability in the financial sector.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by David Holmes)