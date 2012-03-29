By Nelson Banya
HARARE, March 29 The Zimbabwean unit of British
American Tobacco swung back to profitability in its
full-year results published on Thursday, driven by high volumes
of quality tobacco.
BAT Zimbabwe said its basic earnings per share rose
to $0.28 in the year to December 2011, from a loss of $0.03
previously, on the back of increased demand.
Revenue jumped by 74 percent to $39.8 million in the year,
while profit after tax was $4.88 million, up from a loss of
$499,000 in 2010.
The southern African country's tobacco output plummeted
after President Robert Mugabe's seizure of white-owned farms to
resettle landless blacks. But the new farmers are starting to
raise output from low levels of 48 million kg in 2008 to about
131 million kg last year.
BAT Zimbabwe, of which BAT Plc controls nearly 60 percent,
is one of several foreign-owned companies that have been
targeted under Mugabe's empowerment drive to turn over foreign
control to local blacks.
In a statement accompanying its results, BAT Zimbabwe said
the empowerment law remained a worry for foreign investors.