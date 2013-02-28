BRIEF- Rhythm Watch updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 511,000 shares for 112.9 million yen from May 25 to May 31
HARARE Feb 28 British American Tobacco's Zimbabwean unit on Thursday more than doubled its full-year earnings on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its high-end cigarettes.
BAT Zimbabwe said earnings rose to $0.71 per share in 2012, up from $0.28 the previous year and fuelled by a 43 percent surge in sales of premium brands such as Dunhill.
Demand for more expensive cigarettes helped offset a decline in sales of cheaper brands, which were hit by an increase in the excise duty and as mass market customers were more sensitive to a slowdown in economic growth in 2012.
Revenue increased by 30 percent to $51.8 million in 2012.
BAT Zimbabwe, which is 60 percent owned by BAT Plc, last year agreed on a phased plan which will see 51 percent shareholding being held by local blacks by 2015 under President Robert Mugabe's empowerment drive meant to localise control of foreign firms.
* Says a Shanghai-based firm filed a lawsuit against its unit NSEC, which is engaged in manufacture and sales of LCD TV, projector and LCD module, and internet broadcasting operation firms, claiming for compensation of 100,000 yuan for copyright infringement