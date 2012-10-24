HARARE Oct 24 Zimbabwe's state-owned
infrastructure bank said on Wednesday it will float a $30
million bond to raise funds for the national power utility, as
the country grapples with electricity shortages that have
crippled industry.
Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) said in a
statement it would float the three-year bond with a 10 percent
fixed rate on October 29.
"It was resolved that the focus of the bond issue be on the
power sector, which is a key enabler in the economy," IDBZ said.
Zimbabwe's infrastructure - including roads, railways, dams
and power plants - has been starved of finance due to a decade
of economic collapse, which eased somewhat with the formation of
a power-sharing government in 2009.
Earlier this year, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said the
country would float $100 million bonds to rehabilitate its aged
infrastructure.
