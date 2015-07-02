HARARE, July 2 The market capitalisation for
Zimbabwe's Stock Exchange (ZSE) fell 11 percent to $4 billion in
the first half of this year as foreign investors sold shares and
the economy stagnated, data from the bourse showed on Thursday.
Foreigners bought shares worth $70 million in the six months
to end-June compared with $133 million during the same period
last year, accounting for 52.5 percent of trading on the
exchange versus 70 percent a year ago.
Zimbabwe's government says the economy is expected to
flatline this year as a result of low global commodity prices
which will impact mining production, low foreign direct
investment and company closures as a result of power shortages
and expensive finance.
The bourse's main industrial index fell to 148.40
points from 164.90 points in January as companies reported weak
earnings due to depressed domestic demand, power shortages, high
interest rates and competition from cheaper imports.
"The underperformance could reflect fatigue on the average
risk-averse investor as the economy continues to underperform,"
stockbroker MMC Capital said in a research note.
Data showed that overall foreign investor interest had
declined, with preference for shares in large consumer-oriented
firms such as mobile phone service provider Econet Wireless
, brewer SABMiller's local unit Delta
and food retailer Innscor, which were seen as being
well managed and had an expanding consumer base.
The ZSE, which has 61 listed companies, is expected to begin
live electronic trading on Friday as the bourse seeks to cut red
tape and attract more investors.
