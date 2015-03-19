HARARE, March 19 Britain has given Zimbabwe $72
million to help increase food production by rural farmers over
the next four years, as the southern African country faces the
prospect of poorer harvests this year due to inadequate rains.
Once the bread-basket of the region, Zimbabwe has since 2000
struggled to feed its people due to droughts and President
Robert Mugabe's seizure of white-owned farms to resettle
landless blacks, which badly affected commercial agriculture.
Catriona Laing, Britain's ambassador to Zimbabwe, said with
70 percent of Zimbabweans living in rural areas and mostly
surviving on farming, supporting agriculture would speed up
economic recovery.
The money would be paid out through the Food And Agriculture
Organisation and other relief agencies.
Zimbabwe and Britain have had frosty ties since 2000, with
London, the European Union and United States, accusing Mugabe of
rigging elections and human rights abuses. Mugabe denies the
charges, saying Britain is leading the West in trying to remove
him from power as punishment for the land seizures.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)