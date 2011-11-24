* Media advocacy group says licensing a sham
* Licensed stations said to be pro-Mugabe
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Nov 24 Zimbabwe has licensed two
commercial radio stations, a move that would once have been seen
as ending decades of state domination of the airwaves, but is
now criticised by many who consider the new broadcasters aligned
to President Robert Mugabe.
Media reforms are pivotal points in a power-sharing deal
struck by President Robert Mugabe and his rival, Prime Minister
Morgan Tsvangirai, after disputed elections in 2008.
The state-appointed Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe
(BAZ)annunced on Thursday it had licensed radio stations owned
by the government-controlled Zimbabwe Newspapers group and AB
Communications, owned by Supa Mandiwanzira, a former journalist
linked to Mugabe's ZANU-PF party.
Advocacy group Media Institute of Southern Africa criticised
the decision, saying the state was trying to maintain its grip
on the broadcasting sector.
"As far as we are concerned, the process is a sham," it said
in a statement, adding that the broadcasting authority was
packed with Mugabe loyalists.
No television licences have been offered to private firms.
Several newspapers have been licensed since May 2010 by a
reconstituted Zimbabwe Media Commission, which regulates the
newspaper publishing industry.
Two privately owned national dailies are now being published,
along with two state-owned titles.
The state also controls the country's sole national
television channel.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)