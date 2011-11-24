* Media advocacy group says licensing a sham

* Licensed stations said to be pro-Mugabe

By Nelson Banya

HARARE, Nov 24 Zimbabwe has licensed two commercial radio stations, a move that would once have been seen as ending decades of state domination of the airwaves, but is now criticised by many who consider the new broadcasters aligned to President Robert Mugabe.

Media reforms are pivotal points in a power-sharing deal struck by President Robert Mugabe and his rival, Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, after disputed elections in 2008.

The state-appointed Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ)annunced on Thursday it had licensed radio stations owned by the government-controlled Zimbabwe Newspapers group and AB Communications, owned by Supa Mandiwanzira, a former journalist linked to Mugabe's ZANU-PF party.

Advocacy group Media Institute of Southern Africa criticised the decision, saying the state was trying to maintain its grip on the broadcasting sector.

"As far as we are concerned, the process is a sham," it said in a statement, adding that the broadcasting authority was packed with Mugabe loyalists.

No television licences have been offered to private firms.

Several newspapers have been licensed since May 2010 by a reconstituted Zimbabwe Media Commission, which regulates the newspaper publishing industry.

Two privately owned national dailies are now being published, along with two state-owned titles.

The state also controls the country's sole national television channel. (Editing by Jon Herskovitz)