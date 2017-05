HARARE Nov 26 Zimbabwe expects its economy to grow by 2.7 percent in 2016, compared with a projected 1.5 percent increase this year, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa told parliament on Thursday.

President Robert Mugabe's government expects to clear $1.8 billion in arrears to international financial institutions in the first half of 2016, Chinamasa said in his budget speech. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)