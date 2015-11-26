* Finmin says downside risks remain
* Eighty percent of budget to go towards salaries
* Gold production seen hitting 21-year high in 2016
(Adds finmin, analyst quotes, detail)
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Nov 26 Zimbabwe expects faster economic
growth of 2.7 percent in 2016 but sees potential risks from a
possible slowdown in China's economy, low commodity prices and a
possible drought, the finance minister said on Thursday.
The Southern African country has cut this year's growth
forecast by half to 1.5 percent after a drought hit farm output
while weak commodity prices reduced earnings from mineral
exports and power shortages have affected industry and mines.
Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said Zimbabwe required a
higher growth rate to recover from a decade of catastrophic
economic decline between 1999-2008, when the economy contracted
by 45 percent.
The economy was projected to rebound next year on the back
of growth in mining, tourism and construction but downside risks
remained.
"In particular, potential economic slowdown in such emerging
markets as China affects demand for our exports," Chinamasa said
in his 2016 budget statement.
"This, compounded by the continued decline in international
mineral prices will continue to undermine the performance of the
mining sector as what prevailed in 2015."
Chinamasa said he planned to spend $4 billion in 2016 and
would raise $3.85 billion from taxes. The $150 million deficit,
which is equivalent to 1.1 percent of GDP, would be financed
through domestic borrowing.
Eighty percent of the $4 billion would go towards salaries
and pension for government workers, Chinamasa said.
Without any balance of payment support and starved of
foreign credit, Zimbabwe is running its budget hand-to-mouth,
leaving it with virtually no money for infrastructure.
The annual consumer price index would average -1.2 percent
next year. Chinamasa blamed deflation on weak consumer demand
and an influx of cheaper goods from South Africa, whose rand
currency has depreciated against the U.S. dollar.
President Robert Mugabe's government, whose foreign debt
stands at $7.1 billion, expects to clear $1.8 billion in arrears
to international financial institutions in the first half of
2016, Chinamasa said.
Gold output would increase to 24 tonnes in 2016, the highest
since 1999 according to ministry of mines data. Bullion
production is expected to rise to 18.7 tonnes this year, up from
13.7 tonnes produced last year, said Chinamasa.
Diamond production would also nearly double to 6 million
carats next year from 3.36 million in 2015.
Chinamasa said platinum mines should take concrete steps
towards setting up base metal refineries by the end of 2016 or
risk the re-introduction of a 15 percent tax on raw platinum tax
by the government the following year.
(Editing by James Macharia and Angus MacSwan)