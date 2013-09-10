HARARE, Sept 10 Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe named Justice Minister and top ruling party legal official Patrick Chinamasa as his finance minister on Tuesday as he appointed his cabinet in the wake of a July 31 election victory dismissed by the opposition as a fraud.

In an official list released at State House, the veteran leader nominated Walter Chidhakwa to run the key mining portfolio and placed outgoing environment minister Francis Nhema in charge of a push to increase black ownership of the economy. (Reporting by Cris Chinaka; Editing by Ed Cropley)