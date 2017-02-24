* Businesses offer discounts for dollar bills
* Charge more for "bond note", debit card payments
* Local bond notes worth more on eBay than on street
* Importers struggle to trade them in for dollars
* Zimbabwe ditched home-grown dollar in 2009
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Feb 24 When Kelvin Tarumbwa pulled out a
wad of $20 notes at a Harare furniture retailer this week to pay
for an office chair, the shop assistant was quick to offer a
discount on the advertised price.
Tarumbwa had spotted the chair online at $175 but ended up
paying $160.
Such under-the-radar transactions are becoming the norm in a
country that, since abandoning its own hyperinflation-hit dollar
in favour of the U.S. variant in 2009, has experienced crippling
cash shortages.
Trying to ease the logjam, authorities introduced a "bond
note" they tied to the dollar in November. But that currency -
nominally fixed at par but not backed by forex reserves - is now
worth more on eBay than on the street.
"We bring our furniture from Malaysia but now banks are
saying they cannot process our payments unless you deposit U.S.
dollars," the furniture shop assistant, who gave him name only
as Aimed, told Reuters.
"If you deposit bond notes the payment will not be made."
Importers are also struggling to trade the notes in for
dollars as the cash crunch, which has led to long bank queues
and delays in cross-border payments, continues to bite.
Central bank figures show total automated teller machine
withdrawals fell to $84 million last November, when the bond
notes were introduced, from $347 million the prior year.
The bank acknowledges currency shortages but blames them on
what it says are illegal exports of foreign exchange, lower
exports by the country and falling remittances from Zimbabwe's
diaspora.
Anxious not to draw attention from authorities, small
businesses and traders rarely put up U.S. dollar discount signs.
But they operate an informal system of dual prices that
effectively devalues the bond notes as well as debit cards. The
going rate for car parts dealers in downtown Harare, for
instance, is up to 25 percent off for dollars.
INFLATION RISK
The central bank this month started to circulate a $5 bond
note, adding to the bright green $2 note introduced in November,
stoking fears it could feed an inflationary spiral by flooding
the country with more of the non-tradable currency.
The bank denies such risks, saying it will not issue more
than $200 million of bond notes and is continuing to work hard
to ensure they maintain parity with the dollar.
While Zimbabwean businesses struggle to find buyers for the
notes, they are in demand on eBay, where a $2 note is fetching
up to $7.59 and punters in Australia are selling the $5 for as
much as $23. (www.ebay.com/itm/361878585891)
Under greater scrutiny, larger businesses - including
grocery chains Pick N Pay and OK Zimbabwe -
are not yet offering cash discounts.
Likewise closely-watched on the street, black market
currency traders continue to use the same rate for the bond
notes and the dollars when selling the rand currency.
But logjams in the financial system suggest it is only a
matter of time before the de facto devaluation becomes more
widespread.
Tony Hawkins, professor at the University of Zimbabwe's
Graduate School of Business, said that, as they price in the
difficulties of sourcing foreign exchange, larger businesses
could soon be forced to sell imported goods at a premium.
The Chamber of Mines, which represents mining firms, and the
local Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries say a shortage of
dollars in the economy has meanwhile seen banks delaying making
external payments. Some banks have stopped the use of
international debit cards.
"I don't think the bond note parity will hold, it's hard to
see how. There are all these negative forces which will push us
to some kind of devaluation," Hawkins said.
(editing by John Stonestreet)