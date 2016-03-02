HARARE, March 2 Some Zimbabwean banks are
struggling to provide cash and are limiting amounts to
individuals and companies, which the central bank blamed on the
financial institutions underestimating demand and failing to
improve cash distribution to branches.
Since Monday, customers from several banks have struggled to
access money from automatic teller machines while banking halls
daily withdrawals have been limited to as low as $200.
At three different banks in Harare on Wednesday, a Reuters
witness saw customers being told to wait until there was enough
money from deposits before being served. Several bank machines
were also not dispensing cash.
"It is not a problem of the availability (of cash). Its more
about distribution. Banks underestimated the demand for cash,"
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya told the
privately-owned NewsDay newspaper.
Mangudya was unavailable for further comment.
Last month, Mangudya capped daily withdrawals at $10,000,
saying amounts above that figure required central bank approval.
He also said individuals and companies had illegally exported
$1.8 billion in 2015.
Zimbabwe does not have its own currency, which it dumped in
favour of the U.S. dollar in 2009 after hyper-inflation reached
500 billion percent, at the height of an economic crisis.
Local banks have to import bank notes, mostly from the
United States and South Africa because Zimbabweans mainly use
the U.S. dollar and rand currency. The sterling pound, euro and
Chinese yuan are also legal tender.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)