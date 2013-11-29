HARARE Nov 29 Zimbabwe's reserve bank governor
Gideon Gono, who put the bank's printing press into overdrive to
keep pace with hyper-inflation, has left the central bank after
completing his final five-year term on Friday.
At the height of the southern African country's decade-long
economic crisis, Zimbabweans were plagued by acute shortages of
foreign currency and basic goods, while inflation spiked to 500
billion percent in 2008.
By that time, funding for most government departments was
coming via the central bank and official government records show
that it accumulated more than $500 million in debts during
Gono's tenure.
Some companies have alleged the central bank used foreign
currency from accounts of companies and non-governmental
organisations held with the central bank.
During one court hearing earlier this month, a central bank
lawyer accepted liability and said the money would be returned,
but gave no dates. The government has agreed to take over all
central bank debts.
"Like any mortal being, I was not perfect. I was not and am
not a saint," Gono said in a farewell statement.
Gono, a former personal banker of veteran President Robert
Mugabe, is remembered by many for his favourite phrase "failure
is not an option".
He said a new governor was expected to be announced after
next February.
Gono's influence ended suddenly in 2009 when Mugabe and the
opposition Movement for Democratic Change party formed a unity
government and ditched the Zimbabwe dollar in favour of the U.S.
currency, which rendered Gono's position largely ceremonial.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)