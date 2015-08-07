HARARE Aug 7 Zimbabwe's largest banking group
CBZ Holdings on Friday reported a 21 percent rise in
earnings per share after an increase in net interest income and
premiums from its insurance unit.
CBZ chairman Richard Wilde said in a statement that basic
earnings per share rose to 5 cents from 4.13 cents during the
same period last year.
Higher net interest income from banking operations and
underwriting income from the insurance business helped push up
profit to $13.7 million from $12.8 million in the prior year.
The group wrote-off $14 million in bad loans, tripple the
amount in December but said total non-performing loans decreased
to $84.7 million compared to $87 million six months earlier.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya said on
Wednesday non-performing loans in Zimbabwe's banking sector were
14.5 percent of the total advances and directed banks to reduce
the ratio to 5 percent by December 2016.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)