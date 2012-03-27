HARARE, March 27 Zimbabwe financial services
group CBZ Holdings reported a 61 percent rise in
full-year earnings on Tuesday, shrugging off a dollar crunch
that left depositors unable to withdraw their money from banks
at the end of last year.
The southern African state was forced this year to draw down
$110 million from a 2009 IMF fund and last month limited the
amount of cash banks can hold in offshore accounts in a bid to
ease domestic dollar shortages.
CBZ, the first Zimbabwean banking group with $1 billion in
assets, said it would cut down on a policy of aggressive lending
that it has pursued since 2009 when the country abandoned its
local currency in favour of foreign multiple currencies.
CBZ, which has units in commercial banking, mortgage
financing, asset management, short-term insurance and property
investment, said basic earnings per share were 4.833 cents for
the 12 months to the end of December 2011, against 2.99 cents in
2010.
Profit after tax jumped to $30.3 million from $18.8 million.
The group - which has been at the centre of rumours
regarding its huge loan book - expects loan advances at its
banking unit to grow by only 5 percent in 2012 from the current
$800 million, nearly double the 2010 figure.
Its non-performing loans shot up to $48 million at the end
of last year, compared with just $1.7 million previously,
although bank officials said the figure was still manageable.
"We learnt our lessons and that is why you will see there is
only an anticipated five percent growth in loan advances this
year," incoming chief executive John Mangudya told an analyst
briefing.
Mangudya also told Reuters that the Libyan Foreign Bank,
which owns 14 percent of CBZ, had committed to maintain its
investment.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)