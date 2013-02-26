HARARE Feb 26 Zimbabwe's largest banking group, CBZ Holdings, reported on Tuesday a 67 percent rise in full-year earnings, benefiting from a growing depositor base despite a slowdown in the economy.

CBZ, the first Zimbabwean banking group with $1 billion in assets, saw basic earnings per share increasing to 8.08 cents in the year to December 2012, from 4.83 cents in 2011. Profit after tax rose to $45 million from $30 million previously.

CBZ has units in commercial banking, mortgage financing, asset management, insurance and property investment.

The company had reduced its non-performing loans to $41 million from $48 million the previous year by aggressively pursuing debtors as well as selling off collateral assets.

