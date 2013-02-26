Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
HARARE Feb 26 Zimbabwe's largest banking group, CBZ Holdings, reported on Tuesday a 67 percent rise in full-year earnings, benefiting from a growing depositor base despite a slowdown in the economy.
CBZ, the first Zimbabwean banking group with $1 billion in assets, saw basic earnings per share increasing to 8.08 cents in the year to December 2012, from 4.83 cents in 2011. Profit after tax rose to $45 million from $30 million previously.
CBZ has units in commercial banking, mortgage financing, asset management, insurance and property investment.
The company had reduced its non-performing loans to $41 million from $48 million the previous year by aggressively pursuing debtors as well as selling off collateral assets.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.