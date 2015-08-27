MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In
the eastern highlands of Manicaland province, crudely built
wood, mud, and thatch hovels cling perilously to the
mountainsides.
The illegal homes, the government says, belong to migrants
who have fled drought-prone areas of the province in search of
fertile soil and good rains. And they are growing in number
every year.
Droughts linked to climate change are rendering Manicaland's
western low-lying areas increasingly unsuitable for rain-fed
agriculture, experts say. But a stretch of mountains in the
province's east, running from Nyanga in the north to Chimanimani
in the south, still has flowing rivers and abundant rainfall.
With Zimbabwe's struggling economy making it difficult to
find formal employment, the lure of the rich eastern highlands
is irresistible to many people.
According to the Ministry of Local Government, Urban and
Rural Development, over 20,000 people from the dry regions of
districts such as Mutare, Nyanga and Chipinge have moved east,
settling on fertile land not designated for human habitation.
Lloyd Muchoko is one of them. Until 2010, he was living in
Chitora, an area in the west of Mutare district that has been
experiencing recurring droughts for over a decade. Struggling to
grow enough maize to support his family, he decided to go to
Burma Valley and built an illegal home on government-owned land.
"I had a bumper harvest of maize this season which I could
not have obtained had I stayed in the dry area where I used to
live," said Muchoko, 32.
But as climate change pushes more and more people to find
greener land, residents of Manicaland's lush eastern highlands
are calling for government intervention before the situation
turns into a crisis.
At a recent meeting of residents of the Mpudzi Resettlement
Scheme in Mutare district, it was clear that the fight for
fast-dwindling resources was causing tension between formerly
landless black farmers settled there as part of Zimbabwe's land
redistribution programme, and the new, unplanned arrivals.
"We are sitting on a time bomb," said village elder Nicholas
Mukwindidza. "These new settlers are taking over our pastures
and they are occupying undesignated areas, too. The government
must do something before this escalates to bloody
confrontations."
Settlers have moved into grazing land, national parks and
areas such as riverbanks and wetlands, residents said.
DISAPPEARING FORESTS
As well as putting strain on community relations, the mass
migration of people into Zimbabwe's eastern highlands is hurting
the region's ecosystems, officials say.
In Chimanimani, Vumba and Nyanga, illegal settlers have
destroyed more than 30,000 hectares of the country's timber
plantations in the past seven years, according to the figures
released by the Timber Producers Federation (TPF), which
represents private and government-owned timber companies.
The federation and the Ministry of Local Government, Urban
and Rural Development blame deforestation and farming by new
settlers for causing heavy siltation in various rivers and dams
in Burma Valley, resulting in some losing up to half their
volume in the dry season.
Without intervention, the region now drawing thousands of
families with its plentiful supply of water could soon be facing
a drought of its own, they say.
According to predictions by the Ministry of Environment,
Water and Climate, rainfall in Zimbabwe could decline by 5
percent to 20 percent by 2050. That, combined with higher
populations in Zimbabwe's lush east, could lead to shortages
even there, some fear.
"These are the harsh realities of climate change," said
Prince Mupazviriho, a ministry permanent secretary.
As part of its work to find a solution to climate
change-induced migration, the United Nations Development
Programme (UNDP) launched the National Climate Change Response
Strategy in February to support initiatives that could benefit
up to 10,000 smallholder farmers in three Zimbabwe districts,
two of them in Manicaland's dry areas.
The $4 million fund, which runs over four years, will go
towards the building and rehabilitation of dams, irrigation
schemes, rainwater harvesting and borehole well drilling.
In the meantime, Zimbabwe's government has promised more
immediate action. In March, the Minister of State for Manicaland
province, Mandi Chimene, told a meeting of timber plantation
owners in Mutare that illegal settlers will be evicted. Since
then, however, no evictions have taken place, Chimene confirmed.
If the time does come, some settlers say they are ready for
a fight.
"We came here because we don't have any other place to go,"
said maize farmer Muchoko. "And we are here to stay."
(Reporting by Andrew Mambondiyani; editing by James Baer and
Laurie Goering:; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking and
corruption. Visit www.trust.org/climate)