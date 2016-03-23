(Adds details)
HARARE, March 23 Zimbabwe will from April 1
cancel licences for foreign firms, including those operating
mines and banks, that have not complied with a law to sell
majority shares to locals, Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao
said on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe had given foreign-owned firms a March 2016 deadline
to submit plans on how to comply with a law requiring them to
sell at least 51 percent shares to locals.
"Businesses have continued to disregard Zimbabwe's
indigenisation laws as if daring our President and his
government to do something about their contemptuous behaviour,"
Zhuwao told reporters.
"It's either you comply or you close shop."
The Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act was passed
in 2008 under President Robert Mugabe's black empowerment drive
but implementation has been slow.
Some foreign companies say the law will hinder much-needed
investment.
The world's two largest platinum producers Anglo American
Platinum and Impala Platinum and banking
groups Standard Chartered Plc and Barclays Plc
are some of the foreign-owned firms with operations in Zimbabwe.
Amplats and Implats have previously submitted empowerment
plans to be considered by Mugabe's government.
Zhuwao said he did not have details of which companies had
complied with the law and would not be banned.
