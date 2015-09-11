JAMBEZI, Zimbabwe, Sept 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
F or more than 20 years, Dalarex Ncube grew maize in arid Jambezi
District, one of Zimbabwe's driest regions, and his family ate
maize porridge, the national staple.
But seven years ago, he began switching to growing sorghum
and millet - both more tolerant of drought - for food and to
sell.
At first, the switch wasn't easy for his children, who
"hated it", he remembers. But "my children now enjoy the
mealie-meal (porridge) from sorghum more than maize... because I
have told them about the nutritive value of sorghum", he said in
an interview.
In a country where isitshwala (thick maize porridge) is
ingrained in the national eating habits, Jambezi farmers are
changing tack. They are growing alternate grains for food, cash
and to improve their resilience to harsher weather conditions
that have made maize an increasingly risky crop.
Martin Moyo, an agronomist for the International Crops
Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), says the
switch can help ensure farmers have food to eat as drought cuts
into maize harvests, particularly if they also adopt
climate-smart agricultural techniques such as planting into
holes that hold water and practicing crop rotation.
Moyo says changing climatic conditions - including frequent
droughts, shifts in the times when rainfall starts and ends, and
long mid-season dry spells - have made growing maize in arid
regions like Zimbabwe's Matabeleland North Province an
increasing risk.
But hardy crops such as sorghum and millet are more suited
to these conditions and can produce at least a small harvest
even with much less rainfall than maize needs, he said.
Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department has begun
encouraging farmers to consider planting such grains as an
alternative to maize when rainfall shortfalls are expected.
In good conditions, Zimbabwe's staple maize can produce up
to 8 tonnes of grain per hectare in semi-arid areas, far more
than the 3 tonnes per hectare possible with improved varieties
of sorghum and pearl millet, Moyo said.
But in bad years, sorghum and millet will produce some
harvest while maize can fail - one reason the alternative grains
are being promoted in some regions of Zimbabwe, he said.
A HARVEST DESPITE DROUGHT
Despite their lower yields, the alternative grains are
gaining fans in drought-hit Jambezi District in southern
Zimbabwe.
Small-scale farmers Catherine Sibanda and her husband,
Augustine, are this season expecting a bumper sorghum and pearl
millet crop. They hope to harvest 1.5 tonnes of the grains,
nearly three times the average 400-500 kilograms of sorghum per
hectare farmers usually get.
The bumper harvest is the result of the family's efforts to
adapt to changing conditions, including using improved seed
varieties and keeping careful track of rainfall.
"I use a rain gauge to keep a record of the rainfall pattern
in my area and know when to plant once there has been sufficient
rains," Augustine Sibanda told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
during a walk through his farm. "In this way I minimize the risk
of a poor yield."
"I switched to growing sorghum because it never lets you
down even during a bad season," said Sibanda, who has been
growing sorghum now for seven years.
"While sorghum yields are generally lower than those of
maize, you never go hungry because in a bad season maize fails
completely and you can harvest sorghum," he said.
A severe drought in Zimbabwe this year has halved the
expected production of 742 000 tonnes of the staple maize,
leaving 1. 5 million Zimbabweans at risk of hunger, according to
a World Food Programme statement.
The drought, in part, is also behind the International
Monetary Fund's decision to revise its forecast for Zimbabwe's
growth in 2015 from 2.8 percent to 1.5 percent.
Southern Africa generally this year has experienced a sharp
decline in cereal production, especially of the staple maize, as
a result of region-wide poor rains and drought, the U.N. Food
and Agriculture Organization warned in its quarterly Crop
Prospects and Food Situation report.
Crops of sorghum and millet also have been hit by drought in
many places that do not yet have access to more resilient
varieties, experts said.
Still, farmers see a future in Zimbabwe for sorghum and
other small grains.
After harvesting more than 10 tonnes of sorghum in Jambezi
District in 2014, but with few markets to sell the crop, farmers
banded together to form the Jambezi Sorghum Producers (JASPRO).
Members have bought de-hulling and grinding machines to allow
them to produce and package their own sorghum and millet flour.
Ncube, who chairs JASPRO, said farmers now expect this year
to sell more than 6 tonnes of sorghum flour to markets in
Bulawayo, the nearest large city, and the resort town of
Victoria Falls.
In an effort to boost demand for alternative crops,
Zimbabwe's government has also set the government purchase price
for sorghum and millet at a par with maize. The government buys
most of the grain sold in the country through its Grain
Marketing Board.
Zimbabwe - now a net food importer - is expected to spend
more than $300 million in 2015 to import more than 700,000
tonnes of grain, Emmerson Mnangagwa, the country's vice
president, said in June.
(Reporting by Busani Bafana; editing by Laurie Goering :;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate
change, women's rights, trafficking and corruption. Visit
www.trust.org/climate)