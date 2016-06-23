(Adds minister quote, background)
HARARE, June 23 Drought-hit Zimbabwean will
import more than 250,000 tonnes of maize from Mexico to fill the
shortfall caused by the severe drought sweeping through the
southern Africa, the agriculture minister said on Thursday.
Joseph Made said Zimbabwe would also import the staple crop
from neighbours South Africa and Zambia, as well as from the
Ukraine but did not give precise figures for these imports.
"We anticipate anyway upwards of 250,000 tonnes will be
coming from Mexico. The other maize will obviously be coming
from Zambia as well some from South Africa and Ukraine," Made
told reporters.
An El Nino-induced drought has hit southern Africa, slashing
the output of the staple maize crop.
Zimbabwe's government previously said the drought forced it
to cut the 2015 growth forecast to 1.5 percent from 3.2 percent,
with the 2016 output unlikely to be any better.
The U.N. World Food Programme said earlier in June that
output in Zimbabwe would fall below 60 percent of the five-year
average of between 700,000 and 1 million tonnes.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana;
Editing by James Macharia)