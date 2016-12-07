HARARE Dec 7 Zimbabwe's central bank said on
Wednesday it would increase the circulation of its new "bond
notes", hailing the new currency's launch a success as it
maintained its 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) last week introduced the
bond notes to ease chronic cash shortages, raising fears of
uncontrolled money-printing that would cause hyperinflation.
John Mangudya, the RBZ Governor said the bank would release
in the first wave an additional $7 million in bond notes, to
bring to $17 million the total amount of the new currency in
circulation.
Banks have continued to impose stringent limits on cash
withdrawals even after the introduction of bond notes.
Some opposition activists had tried but failed to stop the
launch of the bond notes, while everyday consumers have raised
concerns about the quality of the $2 notes and $1 coins -
criticisms the central bank governor shrugged off.
"The rubbing off of ink and the variation of the security
thread on the notes are quite normal," said Mangudya, adding
that the bank would soon introduce $5 notes.
Zimbabwe is grappling with a devastating drought that has
left more than 4 million people facing hunger, while the worst
financial crisis in seven years has fuelled some of the biggest
anti-government protests in a decade.
