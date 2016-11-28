HARARE Nov 28 Zimbabwe launched a new currency
on Monday, issuing $10 million of 'bond notes' that the
authorities hope will ease a severe cash crunch but which
critics fear will erase their savings less than a decade after a
hyperinflationary economic meltdown.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) first announced the plan
in May to address chronic cash shortages and supplement the
dwindling U.S. dollars that have been in circulation for the
past seven years.
However, the announcement triggered a run on the banks as
Zimbabweans tried to empty their accounts of hard currency.
The notes have also fuelled some of the largest protests in
a decade against President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's leader
since independence 36 years ago, and led to suggestions they
could cause the 92-year-old's downfall.
"I have bought airtime and I just want to try to purchase
something from one of the big supermarkets," said 36-year-old
street hawker Tennison Tigere, shortly after withdrawing $50 of
bond notes from a Harare bank.
"People are skeptical because of what happened to our old
currency in the past when the money lost its value. That is why
they think it could happen again."
The bond notes will be officially interchangeable 1:1 with
the U.S. dollar, and the RBZ said on Saturday they would be
deposited directly into U.S. dollar accounts, where they would
be reflected as dollar balances.
The cash shortages have come against the backdrop of slowing
economic growth and a devastating drought that has left millions
facing hunger.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley;
Editing by James Macharia)