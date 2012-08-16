By Cris Chinaka
| CHINHOYI, Zimbabwe
CHINHOYI, Zimbabwe Aug 16 According to the
official figures, Zimbabwe's economy is booming. The agony
etched on the faces of those in the auction rooms in Chinhoyi,
watching helplessly as prized possessions go for a song, tells a
very different story.
Zimbabweans from all walks of life are drowning in debt
after the implosion of a three-year credit bubble. High-rollers
are losing mansions and limousines; ordinary people chickens and
pots and pans.
The only ones doing well are the auctioneers holding the
sales and the newspapers advertising them.
As well as hammering some of the southern African country's
biggest firms, the crisis is threatening the stability of its
banks and piling more pain on a population of 13 million
traumatised by a decade of drastic economic decline up to 2008.
"It has been a real nightmare," said Milton, a victim of the
burst bubble standing at the back of an auction in Chinhoyi, a
farming town 130 km (80 miles) northwest of Harare.
Instead of fulfilling his ambitions of owning and running a
car workshop, he is watching nervously as his bed, a six-piece
lounge suite, refrigerator and stove go under the hammer to try
to repay a $1,500 bank loan.
"First, I lost my car over a loan that I used to start this
business, and now this. I have to start afresh," he said, with a
sigh.
When President Robert Mugabe, one of Africa's longest
serving leaders, formed a unity government with rival Morgan
Tsvangirai after disputed elections in 2008, Milton and
thousands of others hoped the former British colony and its
once-vibrant economy had turned the corner.
That belief took root when the new administration quickly
scrapped the worthless Zimbabwe dollar in favour of the U.S.
dollar and South African rand, ending multi-billion percent
hyperinflation at a stroke.
Three years later, the court-auction advertisements filling
newspapers suggest the hopes were premature.
"It's painful but I have to be here to see if the goods they
have taken will be able to cover the debt," said Milton, who
would only give his first name. "Otherwise they come for more
stuff."
LENDING FRENZY
With the relative political stability of a unity government
and the monetary stability of dollars and rand, many banks went
on a lending spree in 2009, taking title deeds on homes and
ownership documents for cars as security.
Interest rates ranged from 15 to 50 percent but businesses
from second-hand clothes stalls in townships to village grocery
stores lapped up loans to restock after the lean years.
"There was a frenzy," said Brains Muchemwa, a private
economic consultant. "And it has been one huge disaster, both
for the borrowers and the lenders, with big losses for
individuals, families, banks and businesses."
Over the past year, two banks have collapsed and two others
have slid into administration under a mountain of bad debts.
Worse could be in store, with the central bank saying that
loans to individuals for consumption more than doubled from 8.6
percent of all loans in June last year to 18 percent by June
2012 - against the backdrop of an economy in trouble.
In his mid-year budget statement last month, Finance
Minister Tendai Biti slashed his 2012 growth forecast to 5.6
percent from 9.4 percent, a cut that took few Zimbabweans by
surprise given the widespread belief the government has been
over-egging the figures to lure outside investors.
GROWTH SLUMPS
The tough times can be seen in the growing numbers of people
eking out a living as street vendors, and in the boom of
court-appointed auctions.
Even the central bank has been clobbered, with outstanding
debts of $1.4 billion to individuals, companies and government
institutions - the legacy of a system in which a business and
political elite with close links to Mugabe's ZANU-PF party
borrowed money cheaply from the bank and never paid it back,
even if they could.
Overall, eight out of 10 adult Zimbabweans are jobless in an
economy that shrank by almost half in a decade of recession
blamed on the disastrous economic policies of Mugabe, who has
been in charge since independence in 1980.
Hampering the push from investment is a drive by Mugabe to
force foreign mining companies and banks to surrender at least
51 percent shares to black Zimbabweans.
Fears of violence during elections due within the next year
have also unsettled investors given the trouble that has marred
polls since 2000, the year after Tsvangirai's Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC) emerged to challenge Mugabe.
The court auctions have already sucked in the headquarters
of Zimbabwe's largest pharmaceutical company to clear debts of
$4 million, and two houses belonging to the directors of
Merspin, one of its oldest and biggest textile firms.
Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi from ZANU-PF and his wife
Mercedes stand to lose a house to the state-owned POSB Bank over
an unpaid $129,000 loan, according to the state-controlled
Herald newspaper.
In the countryside, the auctions are often held in the
grounds of police stations and lots range from cows and black
and white TV sets to crates of empty beer and Coca-Cola bottles.
"At first, I tried hard and I was paying half the monthly
instalment but after four months, I stopped completely and
that's how I ended up here," said John Moyo, who borrowed
$10,000 two years ago to start up a furniture-making business.
Unable to make the $1,000 monthly repayments, he had to
forfeit his trusty Mazda truck, which sold for $2,000, a quarter
of its value.
"I am sunk," he told Reuters. "Many other people are sinking
too."
"THIEVES IN DESIGNER SUITS"
Most auctions have a funereal air, with sellers shuffling in
quietly, alone or in pairs. Pictures of houses on sale are
pinned on walls around the hall.
However, sharp-suited businessmen and women will typically
occupy the front two rows, knowing they are picking up houses or
cars for a fraction of their market value.
Few are prepared to talk to reporters, feeding the
perception of a predatory business and political elite sucking
the economy dry.
Biti, a senior figure in Tsvangirai's MDC, has accused top
officials from Mugabe's ZANU-PF, which controls the mining
ministry, of stealing millions of dollars in diamond revenues
for themselves or party election coffers.
"What we have now are people getting filthy rich on
resources that should be going into national development while
the ordinary citizens of this country are sinking deeper into
poverty," he said at a recent news conference.
"The facts are evident all around us. It is obscene."
ZANU-PF dismisses Biti's charges as cheap politicking, but
the public mistrust of those with cash to splash runs deep.
In an editorial, the Zimbabwe Independent, a private weekly,
urged the government to tackle what it called "theft by those in
designer suits".
"Authorities must stop this systematic economic sabotage and
halt dead in their tracks these thieves in imported designer
suits," it said.
(Editing by Ed Cropley and Giles Elgood)