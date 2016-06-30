HARARE, June 30 Zimbabwean state-owned asset
management firm has taken up $480 million in bad loans from
banks to help restore viability in the financial sector since
its launch two years ago, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (ZAMCO) was created by
the central bank in August 2014 to take over non-performing
loans (NPLs) from banks that had risen to $815 million and were
restricting banks from providing new loans.
ZAMCO's Chief Executive Cosmas Kanhai told an investment
conference in the capital Harare that his company was only
taking over loans largely secured by mortgage bonds.
Kanhai said ZAMCO was issuing Treasury Bills to the banks at
a discount and would restructure the loans by reducing interest
charges and extending the repayment period for debtors, who are
mostly companies that borrowed from banks.
"So far ... we have acquired NPLs of around $480 million as
at 31 May," said Kanhai.
The next step would be to create a market for NPLs where
local and foreign investors can buy and sell the debt, he said.
Five local banks have closed since 2013 due to solvency and
liquidity problems but the central bank says the financial
sector is now safe and sound.
The central bank has directed banks to cut non-performing
loans - the ratio of bad loans to total loans issued - to below
10 percent by end of June, from 10.81 percent in March, with the
ratio being cut to 5 percent by the end of this year.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)