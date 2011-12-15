* Mines run amid searches, CCTV, electric fences
* Marange firms deny human rights violations
* Anjin sees output of 7-10 million carats in 2012
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
MARANGE, Zimbabwe, Dec 15 A Chinese mining
group has denied violating human rights at Zimbabwe's Marange
diamond fields where unlicensed small-scale miners have clashed
with security forces in the past.
The Anjin group told Reuters on a rare visit that it planned
to boost output at the high-security mining area, where even
giant Baobab trees sport surveillance cameras.
Marange, 400 km (240 miles) east of Harare, has generated
controversy since 20,000 small-scale miners invaded the area in
2008 and were forcibly removed by soldiers and police.
Human rights groups say up to 200 people were killed during
the process, charges denied by Harare.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in August that police and
private security employed by some mine owners were shooting,
beating and using attack dogs against unlicensed miners.
"There are no human rights issues here at Anjin," Munyaradzi
Machacha, a director at Anjin, told journalists during the tour.
Four companies operate the mines.
Two of them had already said reports of abuses were false:
Diamond Mining Company of Zimbabwe -- a new joint venture
between the government and Pure Diamond of Dubai -- and Mbada
Diamonds, another joint venture between the state and a
Zimbabwean investor said to be close to President Robert Mugabe.
HRW mentioned only Mbada by name but rights bodies have also
accused Zimbabwean state security agencies working with Anjin of
abuses.
Anjin is a joint venture between the government's Zimbabwe
Mining Development Corporation and China's state-owned Anhui
Foreign and Economic Construction Company and is run mainly by
Chinese nationals.
Security is tight at all the fields, with electric and
alarmed security fences, flood lights and close-circuit
television to stop illegal miners from sneaking in.
At least five police check points guard the highway to
Marange, there are mandatory searches and armed guards with dogs
patrol the area.
Rules forbid people from picking anything from the ground
around the mining area.
SPY CAMERAS
Marange is a hot and arid place where temperatures soar
above 40 degrees Celsius and it is home to Baobab trees as old
as 200 years.
The mining firms have transplanted the trees to facilitate
mining and Anjin has put spy cameras on some of them. The firm
says at least five people are caught each week trying to sneak
into the concession area looking for diamonds.
The Marange fields span 71,000 hectares and contain large
deposits of alluvial and conglomerate diamonds - found in
sedimentary rocks - but companies are only mining on some 40,000
hectares.
The mining area hums with the sound of trucks and front
loaders digging the earth and sending ore to processing plants,
which were imported from neighbouring South Africa.
Anjin's mine reflects the nationality of its owners with
high gates decorated with guardian lions and dragons.
Some 210 Chinese are among the 1,700 workers employed by the
company.
Three of the mining firms have been certified to export
rough diamonds by global regulator Kimberley Process, a scheme
that imposes requirements on member states to ensure gems were
not obtained as spoils of conflict.
Earlier this month campaign group Global Witness pulled out
of the Process, saying it was unwilling "to stop diamonds
fuelling corruption and violence in Zimbabwe".
Anjin chief engineer Hu Shijie told Reuters he expected
production to rise next year, from one million carats mined in
the first half year of production from October 2010.
"We are looking at producing between 7 to 10 million
carats," he told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday through an
interpreter when asked about the production target for 2012.
"We want to put in a lot of investment to develop the
economy of this country."
Machacha told reporters that the mining firm had stockpiled
3 million carats of rough diamonds and was now selling them
after the Kimberley Process allowed it to start exports last
month .
He said Anjin had so far invested $310 million since it
started operations in August last year.
Hu said the mining firm will commission two new diamond
processing plants on Thursday, bringing the total to seven.
