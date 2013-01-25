HARARE Jan 25 Zimbabwe President Robert
Mugabe's ZANU-PF party has told police to investigate five
provincial leaders accused of swindling nearly a million dollars
from diamond mining companies, an apparent image clean-up ahead
of elections expected this year.
State media said on Friday a ruling party politburo meeting
chaired by Mugabe this week had ordered the probe amid
allegations two diamond mining firms were forced to donate
$750,000 for use by the party. The cash was later diverted to
personal projects, state media said.
Partnership Africa Canada, a member of the Kimberley Process
initiative against "blood diamonds", said in November at least
$2 billion of revenues from the eastern Marange diamond fields
had been stolen by people linked to Mugabe's party.
The state mining firm said the gems were sold transparently
and ZANU-PF has consistently denied accusations that its
officials and top generals are looting diamond revenues.
Two Chinese companies are mining diamonds in partnership
with the government in Marange, which was until recently under
Kimberley Process sanctions due to allegations of smuggling and
rights abuses.
Political analysts see the push for a police investigation
as part of efforts to improve ZANU-PF's image ahead of
presidential and parliamentary polls likely to be held by
September.
Mugabe, in power since Zimbabwe's independence from Britain
in 1980, was forced into a unity government with arch rival
Morgan Tsvangirai following disputed polls in 2008.
ZANU-PF has endorsed its 88-year-old leader as its candidate
for the presidential vote. It is expected to face a stiff
challenge because of a widespread belief the veteran rulers'
policies have wrecked the economy.
(Reporting By Cris Chinaka; Editing by Ed Cropley)