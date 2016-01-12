TSHOLOTSHO, Zimbabwe, Jan 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
J ustin Dlomo watches his small herd of emaciated cattle scrounge
for bits of dry grass with a growing sense of dread.
"I don't even know what to do anymore," he says.
Worsening drought in Zimbabwe has dried up water holes,
crops and pasture, leaving farmers like 56-year-old Dlomo, who
lives about 120 kilometres north of Bulawayo, unable to feed
their animals - and unable to sell them for much either.
"We are all selling off our livestock. Better that than
watch the cattle die," Dlomo told Thomson Reuters Foundation.
But because so many desperate farmers now have animals on
the market, a cow that used to sell for $500 now fetches just
$150 - or in some places as little as $50 - from buyers in the
cities.
As climate change strengthens, drought is becoming more
frequent and severe in southern Africa, and that - combined with
this year's El Nino phenomenon - is taking a heavy toll on rural
lives and economies, experts say.
"Water sources have dried up and we are drinking from the
same reservoirs with our cattle," Dlomo said.
Zimbabwe is one of many countries feeling the strain of El
Nino, which has dried up rainfall across southern Africa over
the last year, killing crops, disrupting hydropower production
and forcing local water authorities to enforce stringent water
rationing in some areas.
When facing drought in the past, Dlomo would have moved his
cattle to another neighbouring region with more rainfall. But
this time the drought is widespread, he said.
"We cannot move our cattle anymore. There is no grass
everywhere," Dlomo said.
THOUSANDS DYING
Livestock experts say parched pastures are causing the
deaths of thousands of cattle across the country. Last year, the
agriculture ministry's livestock department estimated that the
national cattle herd stood at 5.3 million animals, down from
over 6 million in 2014.
In one district in Masvingo province last year, more than a
thousand cattle died because of drought, according to the
Ministry of Agriculture.
Last week, the meteorological services department announced
that the country should not expect any rain in the coming month,
putting a further strain on livestock farmers.
According to the agriculture ministry, Zimbabwe is
experiencing its worst drought since one in 1991-1992 that
killed more than one million cattle.
However, while the World Food Programme said last month that
millions of Zimbabweans will require food assistance this year,
Dlomo said there is no assistance in sight for his dying
livestock.
"We have not seen anyone here coming to offer solutions to
our plight. It's like a punishment from God," Dlomo said.
Simangaliphi Ngwabi, the agriculture ministry's chief
livestock specialist in Matebeleland South province, said there
was little water or pasture for cattle in the region, as dry
conditions continue across the country.
The livestock department estimates that more than 350,000
cattle may face death due to drought in Matebeleland South.
Last month, the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization
said it would provide subsidised livestock feed to small-scale
farmers in four districts of hard-hit Matebeleland South
province as hundreds of cattle succumbed to El Nino-worsened
drought.
PLANNING AHEAD?
Last year, amid another season of poor rainfall in the
country's southwest, Paddy Zhanda, the deputy agriculture
minister in charge of livestock told farmers to sell their
livestock to avoid losses.
By cutting herds, farmers would earn something from their
cattle instead of losing them to drought, he said.
However, Naboth Chuma, a livestock researcher at Chinhoyi
University of Technology, said farmers facing more frequent
drought need to make plans to prepare for it - including storing
cattle feed - before animals start dying.
"When a drought occurs it is never a sudden thing," Chuma
said.
"What is required is for government and aid agencies to work
with these usually resource-challenged farmers to help them
stock enough feed for their animals. The unfortunate part is
that there are competing needs for both humans and livestock and
it is cattle that suffer," he said.
Deputy minister Zhanda has told farmers that they must find
solutions to the livestock crisis and not wait for the
cash-strapped government to intervene.
"We are still praying for rain. It is the only thing that
will save us," Dlomo said.
