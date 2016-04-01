BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, April 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
W ith fish stocks declining as water levels fall in drought-hit
reservoirs across the country, Zimbabwe's fish sellers and
buyers are struggling to cope, raising concerns about the
long-term sustainability of fisheries as a source of income and
nutrition.
Experts agree that climate change is having an impact on
fishing, but Zimbabwe has yet to study precisely how it is
affecting supplies that for years have supported thousands of
families across the country.
For Thandi Ncube, however, who sells fish around the densely
populated townships of Bulawayo, business clearly is no longer
what it used to be.
"The fishermen say their catch is getting low," Ncube said.
Normally she buys in bulk, mostly kapenta and bream, from
fishermen just outside Bulawayo, a city where consumers have for
years turned to fish as a cheaper alternative to beef and
chicken.
Ncube used to sell a kilogram of bream for around $3, while
the same amount of beef costs up to $5. But fish is no longer
available in the quantities that Ncube and her customers want.
"It is all kinds of fish that we do not get anymore. I have
to sell other items such as tomatoes to survive," she said.
In a country where the United Nations says millions survive
on less than $1 a day, the usual laws of supply and demand do
not always apply: raising the price of fish risks leaving
vendors with unsold perishable stock if customers cannot afford
the higher prices.
Rudo Sanyanga, the Africa programme director for
International Rivers, a non-governmental organisation, said fish
stocks normally surge in periods of high rainfall and fall when
the water goes down.
But downpours that pounded Bulawayo in the first half of
March weren't enough to significantly replenish water levels in
severely depleted reservoirs and ponds, Bulawayo municipality
officials said.
The heavy rains were the first since last September, and the
previous year's rainy season was equally poor, officials say.
In an update issued at the end of February, the Zimbabwe
National Water Authority said reservoir levels stood at 51
percent countrywide, with Upper Ncema dam, previously a site of
thriving fisheries in Matebeleland South province, almost empty
at just 1.8 percent of capacity.
'DRIED UP'
"Ponds that used to provide us with fish have dried up,"
said Thamsanqa Mloyi, a farmer in Filabusi, about 150km (90
miles) south of Bulawayo.
Sanyanga believes that climatic change, as well as regular
variations in the weather, are contributing to changes in fish
populations. That echoes concerns voiced by the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The agency said people dependent on fish as a major source
of food are bearing the brunt of climate change impacts, and are
seeing their incomes affected. Changes in the availability and
quality of fish are also raising health risks, the FAO said.
Wilson Mhlanga, a researcher at the University of Zimbabwe's
Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute, said the country needs
to do more to protect its fisheries.
Although Zimbabwe has laws aimed at protecting fish stocks -
including a $3 per kilo fine for poaching - Mhlanga said they
are not effective.
"The challenge is the effective enforcement of this
legislation," he said.
More research is also needed, bringing in both the
government and fishermen, to understand clearly what is
happening, he said.
"There is need for long-term stock assessments in rivers to
base our conclusions not on anecdotal evidence but scientific
research," Mhlanga said.
"Another solution would be to raise awareness among
populations who subsist on fisheries on the need to protect fish
resources," he said. Funding for all the initiatives, however,
is in short supply, he said.
Sanyanga, of International Rivers, called for catchment
restoration programmes to help stabilise fish stocks, but warned
that the threat to fish in Zimbabwe extends beyond climate
change and dwindling reservoir levels to human activity.
"Over-fishing is a symptom of poverty and, at times, greed.
As long as fisheries resources are common, it will be difficult
to eliminate overfishing practices," she said.
But without action, she said, "it is probably too late to
protect some of our fish populations."
