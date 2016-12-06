(Recasts with Mugabe on hardships)
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE Dec 6 President Robert Mugabe praised
Zimbabweans on Tuesday for resilience in the face of economic
hardship, in a speech that avoided the recent introduction of
"bond notes", a new currency that has raised fears of
uncontrolled money-printing.
The southern African nation is grappling with a devastating
drought that has left more than 4 million people facing hunger,
while the worst financial crisis in seven years has fuelled some
of the biggest anti-government protests in a decade.
Africa's oldest leader, now aged 92, stumbled through a
30-minute State of the Nation speech in parliament that lavished
praise on the security forces for maintaining "the peaceful
environment that we have".
"Let me conclude by paying tribute to our peace-loving
people who have endured all manner of economic hardships since
we embarked on the historic land-reform programme," Mugabe said
to grumbles from opposition benches and shouts of "bond notes".
Critics accuse Mugabe, in power since independence from
Britain in 1980, of wrecking one of Africa's most promising
economies through policies such as the violent seizure of
white-owned commercial farms and disastrous printing of money.
Zimbabwe launched the bond notes last week, despite warnings
they could cause hyperinflation and suggestions they could end
Mugabe's long rule.
The notes are meant to ease the chronic cash shortages that
have made long queues of people a daily occurrence outside banks
that have been forced to impose stringent daily cash withdrawal
limits.
Mugabe said his government had imported over 300,000 tonnes
of maize following the drought and would give seed and
fertilizer to 800,000 poor farmers in an attempt to lift maize
production to 2 million tonnes next year.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)