LUPANE, Zimbabwe, Nov 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
Thabiso Dube isn't helping his mother at home, the scrawny
8-year-old is working alongside her, doing odd jobs in exchange
for food.
He should be in class, but has virtually dropped out of
school because he is always hungry, said his mother Sithandile
Dube, of Lupane district in Matebeleland North province.
Thabiso only goes to school "if he has the strength," she
says - which can be as little as once a week, usually when there
is enough to eat at home.
"We haven't had enough (food) for a long time. Our crop
failed. That's why now I have to work for other people," she
said.
Over the past five years, Zimbabwe's two Matebeleland
provinces and the country's Midlands have been suffering from a
disastrous mix of erratic rainfall, flash floods and long dry
spells.
In a country where 80 percent of maize - the national staple
- comes from the fields of small-scale farmers, the extreme
weather has severely depleted stocks of food in many homes - and
schoolchildren are bearing the brunt of the shortages, experts
say.
In October, Matebeleland North provincial education director
Boithatelo Mguni issued a statement saying that up to 6,000
children across the province are dropping out of classes because
of they are too hungry to attend.
"I ask my pupils why they did not come to school and they
reply that it is because there is no food at home," said George
Sithole, a primary school teacher in Lupane. "The situation is
grim."
According to Sithole, the effect of Zimbabwe's food shortage
became clear when schools started in September.
"I have 45 pupils, but these days I would be lucky to have
half the class," he said. "Cases of children fainting in class
because of hunger are very common here. It is very
traumatizing."
Nurses at one Lupane clinic said they are getting an
increase in the number of children losing unhealthy amounts of
weight because of lack of food.
MAIZE SHORTAGES
According to the Commercial Farmers Union, Zimbabwe produced
1.4 million tonnes of maize last year, far short of the 2.1
million the country needs. With Zimbabwe again battling drought,
experts predict maize production could dwindle even further.
Zimbabwe's government and non-governmental organizations
have put into action plans to tackle the food shortages, but not
all of them are proving effective, experts say.
In September, President Robert Mugabe announced that the
government is importing maize and mobilising food aid, promising
that no one in the country would die of hunger.
But in a statement on Oct. 9, United Nations resident
coordinator Bishow Parajuli said $132 million is still needed to
secure food assistance to 1.5 million hungry Zimbabweans.
In Lupane and several drought-hit districts in Zimbabwe's
southwest, children's charity World Vision International and the
UK's Department for International Development have together
launched a scheme that gives families vouchers to redeem for
groceries at designated outlets.
"We want children to benefit from this assistance," said
Khumbulani Ndlovu, World Vision Zimbabwe's integrated programmes
manager.
To ease farmers' reliance on rain to grow their crops,
Zimbabwe's vice president, Phelekela Mphoko, announced recently
that the government aims to try to rebuild Zimbabwe's largely
collapsed irrigation infrastructure.
Zimbabwe also has received a $99 million farm equipment loan
from Brazil under the South American country's More Food for
Africa initiative.
However, Zimbabwe's agriculture minister said farmers will
have to pay for the equipment - which includes tractors,
planters and fertiliser spreaders - effectively excluding poor
rural farmers.
Critics say lack of equipment is not the key problem and the
government should focus on finding ways to ease the impacts of
Zimbabwe's increasingly unpredictable climate on families like
Dube's.
"We can only hope for rains so we can plant our own food,"
she said.
(Reporting by Marko Phiri; editing by Jumana Farouky and Laurie
Goering
Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking and
corruption. Visit www.trust.org/climate)